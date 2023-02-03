WWE Management Does Not Believe Sami Zayn Will Be a WrestleMania Headliner

This week marks the start of the build for the Elimination Chamber, and it appears that WWE is moving forward with plans for Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns in Montreal.

This is a big match for Zayn because he’ll be wrestling in front of his hometown fans, and it’s the highest profile match of his career, but as PWMania.com previously reported, there are some in the company who believe Zayn should headline WrestleMania.

The Zayn-Bloodline story was supposed to last a few weeks, and he has organically become the company’s most popular babyface, but Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that both Vince McMahon and Triple H do not see Zayn as a WrestleMania headliner.

It should be noted that WWE has in the past listened to fan feedback and changed course. Although it was not the original plan, Kofi Kingston won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania a few years ago, and Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) was pushed as a top guy at WrestleMania XXX.

But neither was seen as “the guy,” and they were never promoted to “the face” of the company. During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Zayn admitted that he could win the title for a few months, but because he doesn’t look like Brock Lesnar, John Cena, or Roman Reigns, he would never be considered the man to carry WWE.

It’s possible that WWE will call an audible and have Zayn challenge Reigns at WrestleMania, but it appears unlikely at this point.