WWE Management Reportedly Don’t Like This Year’s SummerSlam Line-Up

Before WWE SummerSlam, which is in less than two weeks, it appears possible that the card may see some changes.

According to WrestleVotes, those responsible for selecting this year’s SummerSlam lineup “really don’t like the SummerSlam card.” PPV lineup adjustments are common, but they don’t frequently occur this close to the show.

In the most WWE of ways, I had a source tell me this morning “they really don’t like the SummerSlam card” “They” being the people who put it together. Um, what?! — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 19, 2022

The show’s current line-up includes eight bouts. We don’t currently know if or what changes are expected. You can see how the card currently appears below.

Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Theory vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

Special Referee: WWE Hall of Famer & SVP of Live Events Jeff Jarrett.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

The 2022 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.