WWE Management Want to Push Montez Ford as a Singles Star

It was teased during the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view that The Street Profits may soon be split up by WWE. They mentioned rumors that Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were having problems. This was addressed on SmackDown as well, and in recent weeks, the announcers have been bringing up Ford’s physique.

On today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, this was discussed. The WWE is interested in Ford as a solo act, according to both Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez. Both guys speculate what this would mean for Dawkins, who they worry may fade from the radar.

Bryan Alvarez said, “Very interesting by the way that they made a very very big deal for like minutes on end about Montez Ford’s new physique and how big he was, how strong he was…”

Alvarez added, “Also on SmackDown, they had a very interesting deal where they had a face-to-face with The Usos and Ford and Dawkins and The Usos say, ‘there have been rumors that you guys haven’t been getting along.'”

Dave Meltzer said, “I know that there’s people who want to push Ford as a single. It’s possible. I tell you what, it’s gonna be really tough for Dawkins if they break up the team. I can see him really falling off. I can see them really trying to do something with Ford as a single. He’s got a lot of charisma, a super athlete. There’s people who are very high on him right now, especially with his new physique.”

The Street Profits may split up at SummerSlam since the announcers said that Ford’s shoulder was off the mat and the referee missed it, which implies a rematch is likely to happen. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.