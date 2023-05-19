WWE May Have To Speed Up A Storyline If Top Star Decides To Take Time Off

Due to Ronda Rousey’s arm injury, WWE had to change its original plans for her and Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 39. They’ve now had to make additional changes.

The Women’s Tag Team Titles were expected to be won at the event by Rousey and Baszler. At WrestleMania, they worked the four-way tag team match instead, with Rousey being guarded and limited in the match. Rousey made her television comeback on Monday’s RAW after a few weeks away.

The Women’s Tag Team Title match between Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez against Damage CTRL last week on SmackDown resulted in Morgan suffering an undisclosed injury, forcing her to withdraw from a match on RAW this week.

Morgan and Rodriguez were scheduled to face Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green in the Women’s Tag Team Championship Match; however, the match was postponed, as announced by WWE on RAW. Rodriguez defeated Green in a singles match, and Rousey and Baszler then attacked her. Morgan’s injury is reportedly not serious.

The situation with the Tag Team Titles is dependent on the severity of Morgan’s injury, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, because Rousey and Bazler winning them at Mania and eventually running with them “were only step one in a longer-term Rousey storyline.”

“The timing of this is an issue,” Meltzer wrote, “because Rousey is planning on taking time off at a certain time frame which was prior to WrestleMania, and the story was to end well before that.”

If Rousey does not extend her stay, WWE will have to speed up the storyline because the original plan was to establish them as a team while they were champions for a while and then “do the actual storyline that this was to build to.”