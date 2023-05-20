WWE Merchandise Sales Dominated By Bad Bunny

At the recent WWE Backlash 2023 pay-per-view event, Bad Bunny defeated Damian Priest in a Street Fight, marking his first one-on-one match.

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the rapper has outsold everyone in WWE in terms of merchandise sales.

The following are the top WWE merchandise sellers:

1. Bad Bunny (Items in top 10 daily: 15) [reverse rank value: 62]

2. LWO (14) [89]

3. Rhea Ripley (7) [50]

4. Seth Freakin Rollins (7) [32]

5. Cody Rhodes (7) [19]

6. Matt Riddle (6) [57]

7. The Usos (5) [12]

8. Roman Reigns (3) [22]

9. Braun Strowman (2) [20]

10. Raquel Rodriguez (2) [18]