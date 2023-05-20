WWE Merchandise Sales Dominated By Bad Bunny

At the recent WWE Backlash 2023 pay-per-view event, Bad Bunny defeated Damian Priest in a Street Fight, marking his first one-on-one match.
According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the rapper has outsold everyone in WWE in terms of merchandise sales.
The following are the top WWE merchandise sellers:
1. Bad Bunny (Items in top 10 daily: 15) [reverse rank value: 62]
2. LWO (14) [89]
3. Rhea Ripley (7) [50]
4. Seth Freakin Rollins (7) [32]
5. Cody Rhodes (7) [19]
6. Matt Riddle (6) [57]
7. The Usos (5) [12]
8. Roman Reigns (3) [22]
9. Braun Strowman (2) [20]
10. Raquel Rodriguez (2) [18]