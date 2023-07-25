WWE Might Have Something Special In Store For Sunday’s NXT Great American Bash

WWE’s next NXT PLE is just days away, as the Great American Bash takes place this Sunday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Austin, Texas, and will air on Peacock.

WWE has already confirmed WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov, NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hail, NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) vs. Tony D’Angelo and Stacks, and Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport for the show.

During an interview with SI Media’s Jimmy Traina, Cody Rhodes mentioned that he might do a voiceover for Great American Bash.

This would be fitting and special because the Great American Bash event name was created in the 1980s by his late father, Dusty Rhodes.

Rhodes said, “I have something going on every hour. Whether you’re doing some media, whether you’re doing stuff in pretapes. I don’t know when this will air but, I don’t think anyone will be mad. I’m gonna do something for NXT Great American Bash here. I think maybe it’s just a voiceover, but I’m getting ready to do that.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



