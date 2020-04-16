WWE & “Military Makeover With Montel” Announce Partnership

WWE is teaming with the “Military Makeover with Montel” show to select the next recipient of a complete home makeover.

We’ve noted how WWE SmackDown Superstar Lacey Evans has appeared on two episodes of the show with veteran & TV host Montel Williams in the last year. The show airs on Lifetime and the American Forces Network. WWE, Montel and Evans, who is a Marine Corps veteran herself, are now calling on fans to nominate a veteran family to appear on the home improvement series.

The recipient chosen by WWE fans will be announced on Monday, July 13. Their episode will then premiere on Lifetime in early 2021.

You can visit this link to nominate a veteran and their family. Below is a promo for the campaign: