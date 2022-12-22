WWE Modifies Wellness Policy Rule Regarding Drug Test Violations

WWE is said to have quietly made a significant change to its Wellness Policy.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Matt Riddle was recently sent to rehab after failing two WWE Wellness Policy drug tests over the course of several months. WWE recently wrote Riddle out of the storylines with an attack by Solo Sikoa, stating that he would be out for six weeks. The substance Riddle tested positive for has not been disclosed, but WWE does not suspend talent for positive marijuana tests, and the company has not tested for marijuana in several years, according to reports. As PWMania.com previously reported, there was some confusion surrounding the rehab story because, if the original report was correct, it would contradict the WWE Wellness drug policy because there was no 30-day suspension for the first offense, which allegedly occurred over the summer. According to the claim, the first failed drug test resulted in Riddle vs. Seth Rollins being pulled from WWE Clash at The Castle. Riddle did not wrestle between the July 25 RAW and the August 20 live event, but that is less than 30 days. According to the policy, all drug test failures and suspensions must be made public, which also did not occur. According to WWE policy, a second suspension would be for 60 days, which is more than six weeks, plus mandatory rehab. If a talent feels they need it or if the company issues an ultimatum, they can enter rehab on a first suspension. Click here for the latest on Riddle’s situation, including his first public statement in response to new allegations of abuse by an ex-girlfriend.

In an update, Dave Meltzer noted on the F4Wonline message board that WWE has modified the rule that says a talent is fired after three Wellness Policy violations.

The rule was changed because a few key talents had two suspensions and because “we’re in a wrestling war,” an obvious reference to WWE vs. AEW.

“Plus somebody with two could intentionally fail a test to get out of their contract,” Meltzer wrote.

The WWE Wellness Policy change has not been updated on the WWE Corporate website. The Substance Abuse and Drug Testing Policy page, has not been updated since July 23, 2013.

The following information is provided in the policy regarding penalties for positive drug tests for substances other than marijuana and alcohol:

First Violation:First Violation: In the event of an initial positive test for substances prohibited by this Policy other than marijuana and alcohol, the WWE Talent shall be suspended for thirty (30) days, fined an amount equal to thirty (30) days, pay deducted from the WWE Talent’s downside guarantee on a weekly basis and WWE will publicly disclose the WWE Talent’s name and duration of the suspension and indicating a first violation the Policy.

Second Violation:In the event of a second positive test for substances prohibited by this Policy other than marijuana and alcohol, the WWE Talent shall be suspended for sixty (60) days, fined an amount equal to sixty (60) days, pay deducted from the WWE Talent’s downside guarantee on a weekly basis and WWE will publicly disclose the WWE Talent’s name and duration of the suspension and indicating a second violation the Policy.

Third Violation:In the event of a third positive test for substances prohibited by this Policy other than marijuana and alcohol, the WWE Talent’s contract with WWE will be terminated and WWE will publicly disclose the WWE Talent’s name and that WWE Talent’s contract was terminated for a third violation of the Policy.

For what it’s worth, WWE no longer tests for marijuana and hasn’t for a few years, but the WWE Wellness Policy on the WWE Corporate website still states that talents will be fined $2,500 for a positive marijuana test.