WWE RAW Spoiler On Big Segment Planned For Tonight’s Show

A title-holder from the WWE blue brand is expected to appear in a featured segment on tonight’s Independence Day edition of the company’s weekly red brand program.

WWE SmackDown Superstar, reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, is reportedly going to be featured on tonight’s 4th of July installment of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Ahead of tonight’s holiday edition of the weekly three-hour WWE On USA Network television program, a report has surfaced at Fightful Select regarding plans for Gunther to appear in a segment on the show.

According to the report, the I-C champion is planned to be featured in a “very patriotic” segment along with R-Truth to celebrate the Independence Day holiday in the United States.

This could be interesting due to the fact that Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser recently declared that no American will ever hold the WWE Intercontinental Championship again now that he has it.

Also scheduled for tonight’s WWE Monday Night Raw show, which emanates from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, is The Miz responding to the recent warning issued by new WWE signee Logan Paul.

Additionally, Finn Balor & Damian Priest vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio is scheduled in tag-team action. The show will also feature all of the fallout from this past Saturday night’s WWE Money In The Bank 2022 pay-per-view.

