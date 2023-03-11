WWE Money In The Bank 2020 Filming Was Nearly Stopped By Connecticut Governor

Nia Jax recently told an interesting story about WWE filming Money in the Bank matches at company headquarters in 2020.

The men’s and women’s MITB matches were pre-taped from Titan Towers in Stamford, Connecticut, but the event was broadcast live from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

To win the women’s MITB match, Asuka defeated Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Jax, and Shayna Baszler, while Otis triumphed over AJ Styles, Aleister Black, Daniel Bryan, King Corbin, and Rey Mysterio to win the men’s match.

During a virtual signing hosted by East Coast Autograph Auctions, Jax disclosed that the Governor of Connecticut nearly stopped filming due to restrictions on public gatherings at the time.

“This was from the COVID Money in the Bank. Oh! That was a fun one, the theatrical Money in the Bank that we had. That was so much fun, where we almost got shut down by the Governor of Connecticut. They were knocking at the door, the police were knocking at the door, and somehow, we were able to still shoot it, and get it done!”

Jax made her return to WWE this past January as the 30th participant in the women’s Royal Rumble match, but she hasn’t since made an appearance for the company.

You can watch her complete appearance below:



