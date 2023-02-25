WWE Money In The Bank 2023 Tickets Sell Out In Under A Minute For PLE In London, UK

WWE is the hottest ticket in town in London, England.

This week, WWE confirmed to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT that tickets for the Money In The Bank 2023 premium live event at the O2 Arena in London, England in June, as well as the tickets for the Friday Night SmackDown “go-home” show that same week have quickly sold out.

McCarthy wrote the following via Twitter to confirm the news:

WWE say the general sale MITB tickets sold out in ONE MINUTE today.



At one point, there was over 30k WWE fans in the queue, and that was just Ticketmaster.



Only single holds and premium tickets will be available in the coming weeks. The O2 is going to be jumping July 1

