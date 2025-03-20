WWE Money In The Bank 2025 Set For Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome

WWE is set to bring Money in the Bank to Los Angeles, CA, this year.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, WWE has finalized plans to hold the annual event at the Intuit Dome, the same venue that hosted Raw’s debut on Netflix back in January.

“So we can confirm the initial report of our good friend and former guest of WrestleVotes Radio, Andrew Baydala, that the location of this year’s Money in the Bank PLE has been decided and agreed to, with the show calling the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, home in 2025. This will mark the first PLE to take place inside the brand-new Intuit Dome, of course, the host of the debut of Netflix back in January. This will be the 16th Money in the Bank pay-per-view of all time and the first taking place inside the state of California.”

This marks a major milestone for WWE, as it will be the first time Money in the Bank has ever been hosted in California. With its star-studded history and high-stakes ladder matches, the event has become one of WWE’s most anticipated PLEs of the year.