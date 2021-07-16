WWE Money In The Bank Pre-Show Match Announced

The WWE Money in the Bank Pre-Show on Sunday will feature Rey & Dominik Mysterio defending the SmackDown Tag Team Championship against The Usos.

Sunday’s match will be the fourth title defense for Rey & Dominik since winning the titles from Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler at the WrestleMania Backlash PPV on 5/16. They retained in the PPV rematch on the 5/28 SmackDown, then retained twice over The Usos on the 6/4 SmackDown.

Here is the final card for Sunday’s MITB PPV, which takes place from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX-

–Men’s MITB Ladder Match: Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Riddle vs. Ricochet vs. John Morrison vs. Drew McIntyre

–Women’s MITB Ladder Match: Tamina vs. Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega vs. Nikki Cross vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi vs. Asuka

–WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Edge

–WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs. Kofi Kingston

–RAW Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Charlotte Flair

–RAW Tag Team Championship Match: Omos & AJ Styles (C) vs. The Viking Raiders

–SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: Rey & Dominik Mysterio (C) vs. The Usos (Kickoff Pre-Show)