WWE Money In The Bank Qualifying Match Announced For Next Week’s SmackDown

You can officially pencil in another qualifying match for the upcoming Men’s Money In The Bank ladder match at the WWE Money In The Bank 2023 pay-per-view on July 1 at the O2 Arena in London, England.

During this week’s post-Night Of Champions episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX from Wilkes-Barre, PA., it was announced that Santos Escobar will be in a Men’s Money in the Bank qualifying match on next week’s show.

Michael Cole revealed later on during the broadcast that Santos’ opponent in his Money In The Bank qualifying match on next week’s WWE on FOX television program will be none other than Mustafa Ali.

