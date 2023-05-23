WWE Money In The Bank Qualifying Matches Kick Off Next Week On RAW

The road to WWE Money In The Bank 2023 continues next Monday night.

During this week’s WWE Night of Champions 2023 “go-home” edition of Monday Night Raw, a big title match and more was announced for next week’s show.

In addition to the Fatal-4-Way bout, with Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green vs. Bayley & Iyo Sky battling to determine the next WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships, another big announcement was made.

The announcement was that next week’s three-hour WWE on USA Network television program will feature the start of qualifying matches for the 2023 WWE Money In The Bank men’s and women’s ladder matches.

