LIVE WWE MONEY IN THE BANK RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE Money In The Bank Results – July 18, 2021

– The 2021 WWE Money In the Bank Kickoff pre-show opens up from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. She’s joined by WWE Hall of Famers JBL, Booker T and Jerry Lawler, and Peter Rosenberg. We see fans in the background, hanging around and finding their seats. The panel runs down the Money In the Bank card for tonight.

We get a video package on the Money In the Bank briefcases. Sonya Deville joins the panel when we come back. They talk about tonight’s Women’s MITB Ladder Match. Liv Morgan joins the panel from backstage and starts getting emotional, calling this the biggest night of her career. She continues crying when talking about the “you still got it!” chants from SmackDown. Liv talks more about tonight’s match and says she has no choice but to win. We get a break and a video package for tonight’s RAW Women’s Title match. The panel talks Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley now. The Hall of Famers predict Flair to win the title while Rosenberg believes Ripley will retain. The panel talks tonight’s RAW Tag Team Titles match next.

The entire panel predicts AJ Styles and Omos will retain their titles tonight. We go to a plug for Friday’s SmackDown, which will air live from two locations – Cleveland and the Rolling Loud rap festival in Miami. Kayla sends us to a video package for tonight’s WWE Title match. The whole panel predicts Bobby Lashley to retain. The Miz and John Morrison end up interrupting the panel. They’ve got the Drip Stick and fans are getting loud in the background. Miz hypes Morrison up and says he’s here to win the Money In the Bank briefcase. Kayla sends us to the ring for tonight’s Kickoff match.

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: The Usos vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Michael Cole welcomes us to ringside. He’s joined by Pat McAfee. Out first are The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. Greg Hamilton does the introductions as fans pop. We cut to a video of SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio standing with a Mesoamerican pyramid in the background. They’re wearing matching black suits. They turn and look at the camera, then nod to each other, then step into a blue portal. Rey and Dominik then head to the ring as fans cheer them on, now wearing their gear.

Dominik starts off with Jimmy. Jimmy takes it to the corner but Dominik fights out. Dominik with a dropkick, and another. Dominik with some arm drag takedowns, including one from the corner. Dominik keeps control and in comes Rey off the tag. The Mysterios with a double team takedown. Dominik powerbombs his dad on top of Jimmy for a 2 count. Jimmy turns it around and in comes Jey fighting. Rey dropkicks him.

Jey turns it around and Rey takes a nasty fall to the floor. Jey brings it back in and Jimmy tags in for a headbutt while Jey holds Rey down. Rey kicks out at 2. Jimmy works Rey over on the middle rope but the referee backs him off. Jey with a cheap shot while the referee is distracted. Jimmy keeps Rey grounded now as fans rally for him. Jimmy with another headbutt.

Rey counters and tags in Dominik. Dominik with a springboard clothesline that is a bit sloppy. Jimmy kicks out at 2. Dominik with a neckbreaker for a 2 count. Dominik with some more springboarding for a moonsault but Jimmy still kicks out. Jey tags in but Dominik dropkicks him off the apron. Jimmy also gets knocked off the apron by Dominik. Dominik goes to the top and flies to the floor but The Usos both catch him, then launch him into the barrier. The Usos stand tall over Dominik at ringside as fans boo.

Jey with the running Rikishi splash in the corner. Fans do dueling chants. Jey slams Dominik in the middle of the ring. Jimmy tags in for a quick double team. Jimmy ends up mounting Dominik in the corner but Dominik sends him to the apron and he falls to the floor. Rey and Jey tag in at the same time. Rey with clotheslines. Jey kicks Rey in the gut, then rocks him in the mouth. Rey with a head scissors takedown for a pop. Rey flies in at Jey for a close 2 count.

