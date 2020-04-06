WWE Money in the Bank Still Advertised

WWE is still advertising the 2020 Money In the Bank pay-per-view as of this weekend, during Night One and Night Two of WrestleMania 36.

It was recently reported that MITB 2020 would likely be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The show had been scheduled for May 10 from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. Tickets went on sale March 13.

WWE still has the pay-per-view scheduled for May 10, but there’s no word yet on where it might take place. It’s believed it will be taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, if WWE is able to get around some of the COVID-related restrictions in the state.

Money In the Bank is scheduled to be the next pay-per-view now that WrestleMania 36 has wrapped.

It should be noted that the WWE website is no longer advertising Money In the Bank on the events calendar.