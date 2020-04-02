WWE Money in the Bank To Be Changed Due To CoronaVirus?

The 2020 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view reportedly will not happen as planned.

We noted in early March how the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland had announced the MITB pay-per-view for May 10. Tickets went on sale Friday, March 13. Now @Wrestlevotes reports that the event will not take place as scheduled to to ongoing schedule changes related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The status of Money In the Bank 2020 is still to be determined, as are the other events as the COVID-19 outbreak continues. It was noted that Money In the Bank could end up being held at the WWE Performance Center.

Money In the Bank will be the first pay-per-view after WrestleMania 36, which airs this coming Saturday and Sunday.