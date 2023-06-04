WWE Money In The Bank Update, Upcoming MITB Qualifying Matches Confirmed

Following this week’s WWE TV shows, the list of competitors for the Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Matches is starting to take shape.

LA Knight defeated Montez Ford in a MITB qualifier on SmackDown, while Zelina Vega defeated Lacey Evans to advance. These came after Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Bronson Reed in a qualifier on Monday’s RAW, and Ricochet defeated The Miz.

Santos Escobar vs. Mustafa Ali, Baron Corbin vs. Butch, Bayley vs. Mia Yim, and IYO SKY vs. Shotzi are the qualifiers for next week’s SmackDown. WWE previously announced Becky Lynch vs. Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark vs. Natalya as MITB qualifiers for next week’s RAW.

This year, each MITB Ladder Match is expected to have only six participants.