WWE Money In The Bank Updated Line Up Following Tonight’s RAW

The card for the WWE Money in the Bank PPV is shaping up after tonight’s RAW. The following matches are now official-

-WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs. Kofi Kingston

-RAW Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Charlotte Flair

-Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. 4 SmackDown stars

-Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Ricochet vs. John Morrison vs. Riddle vs. 4 SmackDown stars vs. winner of Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. Drew McIntyre on next week’s RAW

