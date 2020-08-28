WWE Moves Austin Theory Back To The NXT Roster

Austin Theory is officially a member of the WWE NXT roster once again. As noted, Theory returned to WWE TV on this week’s NXT episode and began a feud with Bronson Reed, which looks like it may turn into a potential match with NXT North American Champion Damian Priest.

Theory was still listed on the RAW roster as of Wednesday night, but now he has been moved back to the NXT roster. PWInsider adds that Theory is no longer affiliated with Seth Rollins and Murphy in the storylines.

There’s no word yet on why Theory has been sent back to NXT, but Wednesday night marked his first appearance since the June 22 RAW episode. Theory had been working the stable with Rollins and Murphy until he was pulled from TV out of nowhere.