Today’s WWE RAW Taping Canceled and Moved To Saturday

Today’s WWE RAW taping at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida has reportedly been nixed. WWE was set to tape tonight’s SmackDown and Monday’s RAW today at the Performance Center but John Pollock of POST Wrestling noted on Twitter that multiple sources have said the RAW taping has been canceled.

There’s no word yet on why today’s RAW taping was nixed, but it has reportedly been postponed until tomorrow, Saturday. POST also reported that WWE was scheduled to tape one match to air on tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode on the WWE Network.

The plan before was to then tape the following week’s TV episodes on Saturday. The taping for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode is currently in progress. Stay tuned for updates.