WWE Moves Two WrestleMania Matches To Different Nights

We previously reported that Edge vs. AJ Styles was originally announced for WrestleMania Sunday, but then pulled from that night and was not assigned to either night for a week or two. WWE then moved the match back to WrestleMania Sunday, but now it is listed for WrestleMania Saturday.

It was also previously reported that the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal 4 Way was listed for WrestleMania Sunday, but then not assigned any night for a while. WWE has now confirmed the Fatal 4 Way for WrestleMania Sunday.

WWE WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday 4/2 and Sunday 4/3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington TX. Here is the updated official lineup-

-The KO Show with Kevin Owens, special guest Steve Austin to appear (Night 1)

-Happy Corbin vs. Drew McIntyre (Night 1)

-Edge vs. AJ Styles (Night 1)

-The Miz & Logan Paul vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio (Night 1)

-SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs. Rick Boogs & Shinsuke Nakamura (Night 1)

-RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Bianca Belair (Night 1)

-SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (C) vs. Ronda Rousey (Night 1)

-Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory (Night 2)

-RAW Tag Team Championship Triple Threat: RK-Bro (C) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy (Night 2)

-WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal 4 Way: Carmella & Queen Zelina (C) vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler vs. Naomi & Sasha Banks vs. Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley (Night 2)

-Anything Goes Match: Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville (Night 2)

-Winner Takes All Championship Unification Match: WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar (Night 2)