WWE Moving Away From “PG” Rating?, TV-14 Rating Revealed On SmackDown

There was a glimpse of something very interesting on this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. During the opening intro, Friday night’s SmackDown was officially rated “TV-14”. This was the first time any new/original WWE programming event has been rated TV-14 or above since July 2008. Could this be a sign of WWE making a full fledged change in content and direction? We will have to wait and see.

AYOOOOO SMACKDOWN IS TV-14 TV-14 IS BACK YOU LOVE TO SEE IT#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/NZ1gwiDpZP — IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) August 15, 2020