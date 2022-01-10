WWE Names New Senior VP, Head Of Investor Relations

WWE announced the following today-

WWE® NAMES SETH ZASLOW SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS

WWE Executive Michael Weitz Expands Finance Responsibilities

STAMFORD, Conn., January 10, 2022 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced the appointment of Seth Zaslow as Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations. He succeeds longtime WWE finance executive Michael Weitz in this role. In addition to continuing to oversee financial planning and analysis, Weitz will add responsibility for the treasury function, capital markets and corporate development projects. Both executives will report directly to WWE Chief Financial & Administrative Officer Frank A. Riddick III.

Zaslow will be responsible for leading the Company’s investor relations program. He will serve as the primary liaison between WWE and the investment community overseeing all aspects of investor relations programs and initiatives.

Zaslow brings over 20 years of experience in various investor relations and finance roles. Prior to his appointment, he served as the head of investor relations for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. and AMC Networks Inc., where he oversaw the creation of the investor relations function for both companies. Earlier in his career, Zaslow held various senior financial and operational roles at Cablevision Systems Corporation and Time Warner Inc. (predecessor to WarnerMedia).

He holds a Masters of Business Administration from Columbia Business School and a Bachelors of Science in Accounting from Binghamton University.

“I’m delighted to be joining the talented people at WWE. In partnership with the executive leadership team, this position will play an important role in driving long-term shareholder value,” said Zaslow.

“I’m excited to have Seth join our team. He has a wealth of investor relations, finance and media industry experience and will be integral in communicating our strategy and investment story to the investment community,” said Riddick.

Weitz has led the financial planning and investor relations functions for WWE since joining the company in 2006 and supported key strategic initiatives including the renewal of WWE’s key content agreements, launch of WWE Network and implementation of WWE’s share repurchase program. Prior to joining WWE, he served in various senior positions at Time Warner Inc. and Dun & Bradstreet.

“Working closely with Michael for many years, I have great confidence in his abilities. He has tremendous knowledge of the company and I look forward to him taking on these expanded responsibilities,” said Riddick.