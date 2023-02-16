WWE Names Special Social Media Ambassador For Elimination Chamber 2023

Emily Agard of Sportsnet has been named by WWE as the company’s special social media ambassador for the Elimination Chamber 2023 premium live event this coming weekend.

WWE.com released the following announcement:

Sportsnet’s Emily Agard to serve as Social Media Ambassador for WWE Elimination Chamber

Emily Agard, host of Sportsnet’s Plays of the Month and Misplays of the Month, is set to serve as WWE’s official Social Media Ambassador for Canada this weekend in anticipation of WWE Elimination Chamber in Montreal.Throughout the weekend, you will be able to find Emily across WWE and Sportsnet’s digital and social channels (YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok) as she covers her experiences interviewing Superstars, visiting the WWE Superstore, appearing on WWE’s The Bump, and of course, taking in the action at both Friday Night SmackDown and WWE Elimination Chamber at the Bell Centre in Montreal.In addition to being an on-air host, Emily can be found all over Sportsnet’s digital and social channels chatting it up with athletes and celebrities from every major sport and entertainment staple, from WWE Superstars and NHL players to entertainment giants like Ed Sheeran, Jake Gyllenhaal and many more. In 2019, Emily was the tailgate host for the Toronto Raptors’ historic NBA Championship run, hyping up thousands of fans night after night in the heart of Toronto.Keep your eyes peeled across social media for a one-of-a-kind perspective of all things Montreal during a monumental WWE Elimination Chamber weekend courtesy of Sportsnet Social Media Ambassador, Emily Agard!