WWE Netspend Pre-Paid Mastercards Available

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WWE recently partnered with Netspend to issue Superstar-themed Prepaid Mastercards to fans who would need Direct Deposit. You must use Direct Deposit for a paycheck, tax refund, or government benefits. Fans can choose cards with the WWE Title belt, AJ Styles, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, The New Day, The Undertaker, or WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage on the front. Full details and the link to apply can be found in the tweet below:

