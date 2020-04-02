WWE Netspend Pre-Paid Mastercards Available

WWE recently partnered with Netspend to issue Superstar-themed Prepaid Mastercards to fans who would need Direct Deposit. You must use Direct Deposit for a paycheck, tax refund, or government benefits. Fans can choose cards with the WWE Title belt, AJ Styles, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, The New Day, The Undertaker, or WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage on the front. Full details and the link to apply can be found in the tweet below:

Choose your favorite WWE Superstar card and then enroll in direct deposit with the new @Netspend Prepaid Mastercard®!

Subject to card activation and ID verification. Terms and costs apply. Card issued by MetaBank®, Member FDIC. https://t.co/NOt1aKl3A8 #ad pic.twitter.com/MGe23nrAy7

— WWE (@WWE) March 30, 2020