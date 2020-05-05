WWE Network Adding More “Best of” Specials This Week

– New “Best Of” specials are being added to the WWE Network this week. The following specials are now available or being added soon:

-The Best Of WWE: Best RAW Matches of the Decade – Monday

-The Best of WWE: Best of Money In the Bank – Tuesday

-The Best of WWE: Kevin Owens’ Biggest Fights – Thursday at 12pm ET on demand

As noted, the WWE Network will also add new programming on Shayna Baszler and The Undertaker this week. Baszler’s WWE Chronicle documentary will premiere on Saturday at 10am ET on demand, and then later that night at 8pm ET on the main stream. Chapter 1 of Taker’s “The Last Ride” limited series will premiere this Sunday at 10am ET on demand, and then it will air on the main stream after the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view goes off the air.