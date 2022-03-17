WWE Network and Peacock Add “Best Of WWE: Austin 3:16” Compilation

The WWE Network and Peacock have added a new compilation.

The compilation is focused on Steve Austin following 3:16 day and is titled, “The Best Of WWE: Austin 3:16.” It features various matches and segments from the career of Steve Austin.

This special is hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and runs for three hours. Here is the synopsis:

“When the glass shatters, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin strikes. This collection features The Rattlesnake’s definitive matches and moments, including battling Bret Hart at WrestleMania XIII, brawling with Booker T in a supermarket and stunningly defying Mr. McMahon.”

Here is the match and segment listing:

Austin 3:16 Is Born – King Of The Ring 1996.

Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart – Wrestlemania 13.

A Stunning Performance – RAW 09/22/1997.

Royal Rumble Match – Royal Rumble 1998.

Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Shawn Michaels – Wrestlemania 14.

A New Era – RAW 04/06/1998.

McMahon On Ice – RAW 09/28/1998

Bedpan McMahon – RAW 10/05/1998.

Beer Bath – RAW 03/22/1999.

Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. The Rock – Wrestlemania 15.

Price Check – Smackdown 12/12/2001.

Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. The Rock – Wrestlemania 19.

Nations Crumble – Wrestlemania 32.

A Stunning Return – RAW 01/22/2018.