WWE Network and Peacock Add Best Of WWE: WarGames Matches Compilation

WWE Network and Peacock have added a new compilation to their streaming services. The new compilation is titled “The Best Of WWE: WarGames.”

This three-hour special is hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp. Among those featured are Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair, The Steiner Brothers, Sting, Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, The Road Warriors, Pete Dunne, Arn Anderson, and Adam Cole. The synopsis is as follows:

“Legendary factions, tag teams, and individual Superstars go to war in the iconic WarGames Match. The Four Horsemen, The Road Warriors, Team Ripley, Team Baszler, and more do battle inside a massive steel cage surrounding two rings.”

Here are the matches:

* The Road Warriors, Nikkita Koloff, Dusty Rhodes and Paul Ellering vs. The Four Horsemen – The Great American Bash 7/4/1987

* The Road Warriors, The Midnight Express, and Steve Williams vs. The Fabulous Freebirds and The Samoan Swat Team – The Great American Bash 1989

* The Four Horsemen vs. Sting, Brian Pillman, and The Steiner Brothers – WCW WrestleWar 1991

* Dusty Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes, and The Nasty Boys vs. Terry Funk, Arn Anderson, Buckhouse Buck, and Colonel Robert Parker – WCW Fall Brawl 1994

* Pete Dunne, Ricochet, and The War Raiders vs. The Undisputed Era – NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2018

* Team Ripley vs. Team Baszler – NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019