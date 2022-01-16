WWE Network and Peacock Add New Independent Wrestling Content

The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content. The new programming includes shows from wXw and ICW.

All four videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 204 – 01/15/22.

Wolfgang challenges Kez Evans for the ICW World Heavyweight Championship. ICW Zero-G Champion Daz Black faces Charles Vyce in a non-title showdown. Luke Kyro’s talk show “Vibes” returns.

wXw We Love Wrestling 18 – 07/23/21.

Bobby Gunns faces Michael Knight in a match where the winner enters Shortcut to the Top last, while the loser must enter first. Prince Ahura defends the wXw Shotgun Title against Maggot.

wXw We Love Wrestling 19 – 08/06/21.

Jurn Simmons competes in his first singles match since October 2020. Fast Time Moodo and Dennis “Cash” Dullnig get personal. Marius Al-Ani faces Senza Volto in a non-title match.

wXw We Love Wrestling 20 – 08/13/21.

Vincent Heisenberg finally gets his hands on Feyyaz Aguila. Prince Ahura defends the wXw Shotgun Championship against a mystery opponent. Levaniel teams with Jurn Simmons to take on Rott & Flott.