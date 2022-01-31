WWE Network and Peacock Add New Independent Wrestling Content

The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and PROGRESS.

videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 206 – 01/29/22.

Theo Doros battles Leyton Buzzard. Ravie Davie collides with Eddie Castle in a Scheme Rules Match. The Greedy Souls make their debut in tag team action. Myla Grace arrives in ICW to take on Molly Spartan. Tallon Jr. faces LJ Cleary.

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 127 – 01/22/22.

Cara Noir puts the PROGRESS Title on the line against Chris Ridgeway in a 3-out-of-5 Falls Match. Mercedez Blaze battles Rhio in the finals of the Revelations of Divine Love Tournament. Sunshine Machine challenge The Smokin’ Aces for the PROGRESS Tag Team Titles.