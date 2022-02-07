WWE Network and Peacock Add New Independent Wrestling Content

The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and wXw.

videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 207 – 02/05/22.

Martin Kirby goes one-on-one with Andy Wild in the main event. ICW World Heavyweight Champion Kez Evans speaks.

wXw Back To The Roots Part 1 – 01/15/22.

Bobby Gunns and Michael Knight collide in a match with no time limit and no count-outs. Dennis “Cash” Dullnig looks to dethrone wXw Shotgun Champion Absolute Andy. Tristan Archer and Jurn Simmons are in action.