WWE Network and Peacock Add New Independent Wrestling Content

Peacock has added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and wXw.

Both videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 192 – 10/09/21.

Jason Reed, DCT, Kez Evans and BT Gunn battle in a 4-Way Elimination Match for a chance to challenge for the ICW World Heavyweight Title at Fear and Loathing. Gia Adams makes her debut against Molly Spartan in the ICW Women’s World Title Tournament.

wXw We Love Wrestling 15 – 10/09/21.

“French Revolution” Tristan Archer faces off against “German Highlight” Michael Knight in an international affair. Levaniel looks to redeem himself as he battles Vincent Heisenberg. Iva Kolasky faces Tayra Gates