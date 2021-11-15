WWE Network and Peacock Add New Independent Wrestling Content

The Peacock has added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICw and PROGRESS.

videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 197 – 11/13/21.

ICW Zero-G Champion Daz Black faces Levi. The Purge take on The Manifesto in tag team action. Ravie Davie clashes with Theo Doros in a Traditional Wrestling Rules Match. Adam Maxted goes one-on-one with King Killa.

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 125 – 11/13/21.

LK Mezinger, Ethan Allen, Gene Munny and more main event in a massive No. 1 Contender 6-Man Scramble Match. Mercedez Blaze faces Alexxis Falcon square off in a Revelations of Divine Love Semifinals Match.