WWE Network and Peacock Add New Independent Wrestling Content

Peacock has added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW, wXw, and PROGRESS. The videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 199 – 11/27/21.

Martin Kirby, Tallon Jr., Levi and Saqib Ali collide in a Fatal 4-Way Match. Moxy Malone battles Anastasia. LJ Cleary and Leyton Buzzard join forces to take on ICW Tag Team Champions The Nine9.

wXw We Love Wrestling 23 – 10/28/21.

Stephanie Maze looks to end her Best of Three Series and become the new wXw Women’s Champion as she once again collides with Iva Kolasky. Michael Knight puts his newly won wXw Shotgun Title on the line in a Shotgun Lottery Match. Axel Tischer battles Dennis Dullnig.

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 126: Behold The Turtle – 11/27/21.

Gene Munny attempts to prove his doubters wrong as he challenges PROGRESS Champion Cara Noir. Tate Mayfairs and Debbie Keitel make their PROGRESS debuts. Smokin’ Aces defend the PROGRESS Tag Titles against Greedy Souls