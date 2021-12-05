WWE Network and Peacock Add New Independent Wrestling Content

Peacock has added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and wXw.

The videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 200 – 12/04/21.

Kez Evans, JAXN, Big Damo, BT Gunn, Molly Spartan and others make their final statements before their battles at ICW Fear and Loathing XIII.

wXw True Colors 2021 – 10/23/21.

A new wXw Women’s Champion is crowned as Iva Kolasky battles Stephanie Maze in the final match of their Best of Three Series. Axel Tischer attempts to end Marius Al-Ani’s unbelievable 30-match winning streak as “The Axeman” challenges for the wXw Title. Michael Knight defends the wXw Shotgun Title against Dennis Dullnig.