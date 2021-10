WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network, and Peacock have added a new special.

WWE King of the Ring Countdown is now available and runs for 45 minutes. It includes the likes of Baron Corbin, Booker T, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, and more. Here is the synopsis for this special:

“In anticipation of the prestigious King of the Ring Tournament and inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament, WWE counts down the top 10 all-time Kings of the Ring.”