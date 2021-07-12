WWE Network and Peacock Adds More Independent Wrestling Content

The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and wXw.

Both videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 179 – 07/10/21.

All bets are off between ICW Zero-G Champion Kez Evans and Craig Anthony after their latest incident. Angel Hayze collides with former ICW Women’s Champion Kasey. Doug Williams takes on Leyton Buzzard. L.J. Cleary returns to take on Charlie Vyce. Jason Reed battles Saqib Ali without Coach Trip by his side.

wXw We Love Wrestling #12 – 05/14/21.

A new No. 1 contender to the wXw Champion is determined with a 14-Man Battle Royal. Marius Al-Ani takes on Paris. Icarus battles Anil Marik. Dover goes one-on-one with Robert Dreissker.