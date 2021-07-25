WWE Network and Peacock Adds New Content – ECW, Indy and More

The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content. The new programming includes shows from ICW and Progress.

Both videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 181 – 07/24/21.

Logan Smith looks for payback against Thatcher Wright in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. BT Gunn battles Jason Reed. K.O.E. clash with Lou King Sharp & Krieger to determine No. 1 contenders to the ICW Tag Team Championship.

wXw We Love Wrestling #13. – 05/21/21.

No. 1 Contender Levaniel hosts The Heavenly Castle one week before he challenges for the wXw Title at wXw Drive of Champions. Aytac challenges Norman Harras for the wXw Shotgun Championship. Rambo collides with Johnny Evers.

Other new programming also includes shows from ECW, old school WWF shows, and more.

Both videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

* ECW Super Summer Sizzler 1993

* ECW Ultra Clash 1993

* ECW Tag Wars 1994

* ECW Enter Sandman 1995

* ECW A Matter of Respect 1996

* Battle Royal at Royal Albert Hall

* WWF Most Unusual Matches

* WWF Rampage 1991

* WWF Rampage 1992

* Invasion of the Body Slammers

* Jake the Snake Roberts

* Roddy Piper’s Greatest Hits

* The Life and Times of Capt. Lou

* WWF SuperTape Volume 1

* Ricky the Dragon Steamboat

* Demolition

* The Hart Foundation

* The Ken Patera Story

* Hacksaw Jim Duggan

* Razor Ramon

* Macho Man Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth

* Macho Madness

* Mega Matches

* WWF’s Hottest Matches

* Wrestling’s Living Legend Bruno Sammartino

* Wrestling’s Greatest Champions

* Wrestling’s Most Embarrassing Moments

* Mixed Match Challenge

* The 2020 Slammy Awards