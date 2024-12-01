WWE Network Announcement For U.K. & Ireland-Based Subscribers

WWE Network sent out the following e-mail announcement to subscribers of the platform in the U.K. and Ireland:

Dear WWE Network Subscriber,



On Janu‍ary 1, 2025, WWE Network will no longer be available in your area and Netflix will be the new exclusive home of WWE. As a result, subscription to WWE Network has been disabled in the app store and will not renew on your next billing date.



As a thank you for being for being a fan and valued subscriber, we welcome you to continue enjoying WWE Network with complimentary access until December 31, 2024, after which you will need to subscribe to Netflix to continue enjoying WWE content, including all Premium Live Events as well as Raw, SmackDown and NXT — streaming live, in one place, for the first time ever. If you already have a Netflix subscription, you’re all set.