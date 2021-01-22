WWE Network Confirmed To Air “Superstar Spectacle” Event

WWE Superstar Spectacle will air next Tuesday on the WWE Network. WWE confirmed today that the two-hour special TV event for India will also air on the WWE Network next Tuesday morning at 9:30am ET.

As noted, Superstar Spectacle will air in India at 8pm IST on Tuesday, on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony MAX. The show is being taped tomorrow from the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, with commentary done in English and Hindi.

WWE still has not announced matches for Superstar Spectacle, but the following Superstars have been announced to appear:

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

* WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair

* SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler

* Rey Mysterio

* AJ Styles

* Bayley

* Cesaro

* Shinsuke Nakamura

* King Baron Corbin

* Natalya

* Ricochet

* The New Day (WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods)

The following Indian Superstars have been announced to appear:

* Jinder Mahal

* The Bollywood Boyz

* Indus Sher

* Jeet Rama

* Kavita Devi

* Giant Zanjeer

* Dilsher Shanky

* Guru Raaj

WWE’s official announcement noted that other stars will also be appearing.