WWE Network Content for This Week; Hell In A Cell and In Your House Programming, More

WWE has released a full schedule of Hell In a Cell Week programming on Peacock and the WWE Network.

The line-up confirms that a Kickoff pre-show for WWE NXT In Your House will take place on Saturday at 7:30pm ET. The main show will then begin at 8pm ET. There will also be a one-hour Kickoff pre-show for Hell In a Cell on Sunday, scheduled for 7pm ET.

On Saturday, Peacock and the WWE Network will receive new non-WWE content, including ICW Fight Club 221, PROGRESS Everything Patterned from London, and wXw’s We Love Wrestling 30.

Broken Skull Sessions on Friday with WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and Jeff Jarrett, a special Sunday edition of The Bump, and more is also all part of Hell In a Cell Week programming.

Below is the full line-up announced today:

** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network

Monday, May 30

Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 1

Monday Night Raw (5/2/22)**

WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET

WWE NXT (5/31/22)

Thursday, June 2

NXT UK – 3 p.m. ET

This Week in WWE

Friday, June 3

Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: Jeff Jarrett

NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 4

WWE Main Event (5/16/22)

Talking Smack**

ICW Fight Club #221

PROGRESS Everything Patterned: London

wXw We Love Wrestling #30

NXT In Your House Kickoff** – 7:30 p.m. ET

NXT In Your House – 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 5

Friday Night SmackDown (5/6/22)**

La Previa: Hell in a Cell

Ultimate Hell in a Cell 2 – 10 a.m. ET

WWE’s The Bump** – 3 p.m. ET

Hell in a Cell Kickoff** – 7 p.m. ET

Hell in a Cell – 8 p.m. ET