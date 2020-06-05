WWE Network Free First Month Offer Could Return

As noted earlier today, the WWE Network free month promotion for new paid subscribers has been dropped as viewers are able to preview the content with the new free tier that officially launched earlier this week. The 30-day free trial promo could return at certain times, according to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com. It was noted that the free month promo could be brought back for high traffic periods like WrestleMania Season, which begins with the Royal Rumble in January and runs through The Grandest Stage of Them All each year. The working idea is that the free version of the WWE Network will be the tool to give any prospective paid subscriber everything they need to decide on subscribing. The free tier includes recent episodes of WWE’s main programming, along with the new RAW Talk post-show, highlight shows, some documentaries, some historical pay-per-views and Takeover events, and more.