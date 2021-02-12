WWE Network In India Now Exclusively Available Through SonyLIV

The WWE Network in India is now exclusively available on SonyLIV for Rs. 299 ($4.10) per year. WWE Network subscribers in India will now have access to more than 10,000 hours of live and on-demand content, including pay-per-view events like WrestleMania 37 next month, and exclusive archive content, exclusively through SonyLIV.

Fans can get started with viewing WWE Network content in India by downloading the SonyLIV app on their mobile devices, or visit sonyliv.com and register for the WWE Network. SonyLIV can also be accessed on all smart TVs.

Amogh Dusad, who is the Head of Programming & New Initiatives and Digital Business for Sony Pictures Networks India, commented on the re-launch to E4M in India and pointed to how they have a loyal fanbase in the country.

“We are excited to bring the entire portfolio of WWE action exclusively only on SonyLIV and make it a one-stop destination for all fans. There is a loyal fanbase for WWE in India and emerging as the sole platform to host archive matches and the latest action will give us a chance to expand our user base,” he said.

The WWE Network originally launched in India on November 2, 2015 but it was briefly unavailable earlier this year as WWE sold its rights to Sony in that country. Customers received messages stating that their subscriptions would not be renewing, but that the Network would be re-launching via SonyLIV. WWE and Sony Pictures Networks India expanded their relationship with a new five-year deal in March 2020. That deal included the WWE Network airing on SonyLIV. WWE RAW, WWE NXT, WWE SmackDown and other programming is also widely available through the Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 channels in India.

WWE continues to focus on their expansion in India, which is a major market for the company, and will be for many years to come. The WWE Superstar Spectacle event aired on the WWE Network and local TV last month with the goal of landing a weekly WWE series in India, something similar to a NXT India brand. WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan noted during the recent Q4 and FY 2020 earnings call that Superstar Spectacle had record engagement and was watched by more than 20 million people on the Sony networks in India, which is apparently 5x what RAW and SmackDown do in the same market.