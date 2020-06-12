WWE Network Most-Viewed Shows For The Past Week, Elias Injury Note

– While Elias was expected to be out of action for several months with a torn pectoral muscle, there’s still no official timetable from WWE on his return. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported this week that Elias could be out of action for 8 months. That is the usual time frame for a torn pec, but with surgery it could be a little shorter. Some people with the same injury do not undergo surgery. There’s still no confirmation on if Elias has went under the knife or not.

– Courtesy of the Wrestling Observer, below are the WWE Network’s most-watched shows for this past week:

1. Takeover: In Your House

2. Ric Flair: The Final Farewell

3. Best of The Nexus

4. The Last Ride: Chapter 3

5. Takeover: In Your House Pre-show

6. WWE Top 10: Masked Imposters

7. Money In the Bank 2020

8. RAW Talk, June 8 episode

9. The Last Ride: Chapter 2

10. WrestleMania 35

The regular NXT episode from June 3 did not make the top 15.