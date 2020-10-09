WWE Network Most-Watched Shows For Past Week

The recent WWE 205 Live episode once again did not make the top 25 most-viewed shows on the WWE Network for the past week, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The recent WWE NXT UK episode ranked #19, while the main NXT show ranked #13. The only non-WWE indie content to make the top list was the “Best of NXT Superstars In PROGRESS” special.

Below is the list of the top 10 most-watched WWE Network shows for the past week:

1. Takeover: 31

2. WWE 24: Drew McIntyre – The Chosen One

3. Clash of Champions 2020

4. Broken Skull Sessions with Kurt Angle and host Steve Austin

5. WWE Top 10: Slapping Family Members

6. Takeover Pre-show

7. RAW Talk – October 5

8. Talking Smack – October 3

9. SmackDown – September 4

10. No Way Out 2004