WWE Network No Longer Available In Europe Starting On 1/1/2025

WWE Network Support issued an e-mail blast to network subscribers in Europe announcing that the service will no longer be available starting on January 1, 2025.

The announcement read:

On Jan‍uary 1, 2025, WWE Network will no longer be available in your area. After Ja‍nuary 1, Netflix will be the new exclusive home of WWE.

Netflix will bring WWE’s electrifying content all to one place, including weekly shows, Mon‍day Night RAW, SmackDown and NXT, PLUS Premium Live Events (PLEs) such as WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam.

Many of WWE’s top moments, along with historic PLEs and select programming, will be available on Netflix beginning Jan‍uary 1.

The premiere live episode of Mon‍day Night RAW on Netflix airing on Jan‍uary 6 will feature some of the biggest names in WWE such as John Cena, Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Bianca Belair, in addition to many other Superstars and guests including Travis Scott.

If you are already a Netflix subscriber, you’re all set. If you are not a Netflix subscriber, you will need to subscribe so you don’t miss a moment. We can’t wait for you to experience WWE on Netflix this Jan‍uary.