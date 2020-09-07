WWE Network Removes Matches From WXW Shows With Wrestlers Who Were Disciplined In The #SpeakingOut Movement

WWE made edits to recent indie content added to the WWE Network, apparently due to allegations coming out of the “#SpeakingOut” movement on social media. The Network recently added the wXw Toronto 2019 show to the indie section, but a Fatal 4 Way was removed due to allegations against one of the competitors, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. That card opened with Julian Pace vs. Cima vs. Daniel Makabe vs. Brent Banks, but the match was removed as Pace had allegations against him. The WWE Network also edited their version of the wXw Toronto 2019 show to remove an angle with David Starr and current WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER.

Pace was released from his wXw deal after allegations made against him and Jay Skillet, by students from the wXw Academy. wXw also edited some of their matches from wXw Shotgun 2020 episodes that were still scheduled to air. Starr was accused of rape and sexual abuse by an ex-girlfriend back in June, which led to numerous promotions cutting ties with him and stripping him of their titles.

Both of these matches that WWE removed are still available for viewing on the version of the event that is on the Westside Xtreme Wrestling NOW (wXw) streaming service.