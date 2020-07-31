WWE Network Subscriber Count News

WWE announced today in the Q2 2020 earnings report that they averaged 1.690 million paid subscribers at the end of the quarter. This is up 6% from the same quarter last year. However, the average paid number for the quarter is down to 1.660 million. This is down 1.6% from the 1.688 million subscribers in the same quarter last year. The subscriber count breaks down to 1.229 million subscribers in the United States, with 461,000 international subscribers.